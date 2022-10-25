Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 10,361 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $358.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

