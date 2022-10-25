SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $188,233,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.37.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

