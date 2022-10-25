SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

