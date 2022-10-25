Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $55.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $89.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of THC opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

