Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Textron by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cfra lifted their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.