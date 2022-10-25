TFC Financial Management Sells 675 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TFC Financial Management cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Walt Disney by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 24.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 97,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.3% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 198.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.68.

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

