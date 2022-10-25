The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 2.9 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

