The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after purchasing an additional 966,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.68.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78. The firm has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

