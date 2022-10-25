Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $190.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $360.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.75 and a 200-day moving average of $202.06.

Insider Activity

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

