TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of TransUnion worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in TransUnion by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in TransUnion by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 71,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 11.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransUnion Trading Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

NYSE:TRU opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $120.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

