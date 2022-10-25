Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $405,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $1,611,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH stock opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.98.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

