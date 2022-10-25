Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Generac from $365.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Generac to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Generac to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

