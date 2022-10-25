Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.76 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 3.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Trading Up 3.2 %

CMA opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

