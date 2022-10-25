Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.92 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy Price Performance

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,270.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,270.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,092 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

