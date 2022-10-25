Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

