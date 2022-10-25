Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 31,412 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.5 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Shares of XRAY opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

