Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $377.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.42 and a 52-week high of $798.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $452.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.42.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

