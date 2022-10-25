UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in UGI were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in UGI by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth $573,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

UGI opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

