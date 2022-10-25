Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th.

Unum Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Unum Group stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.