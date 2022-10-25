V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in V.F. were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 164.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

NYSE VFC opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.