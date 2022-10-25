VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of VeriSign worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,766,000 after purchasing an additional 262,334 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after buying an additional 228,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,472,000 after buying an additional 208,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,991,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

