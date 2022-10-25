Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 177,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

Verizon Communications Company Profile



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

