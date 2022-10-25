VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

