Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,964 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $23,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $42,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.23.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $125.67 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.