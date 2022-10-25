VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Reduced by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,723 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 280,935 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 150.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW stock opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $166.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

