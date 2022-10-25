Wealth Effects LLC Has $722,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.68.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

DIS stock opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.78. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

