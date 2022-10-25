Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,076,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $41,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $171.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

