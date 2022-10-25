Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,762 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.