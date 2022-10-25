Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $265.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $248.17 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.72.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

