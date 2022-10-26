1,277 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $530.80 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $421.98 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $536.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.