1,290 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.58. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $93.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

