130,200 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 130,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Rollins by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,221,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,287,112. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

