173,300 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.6 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

