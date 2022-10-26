20,000 Shares in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AEye by 52.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. AEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.90.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AEye had a negative net margin of 2,521.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AEye, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AEye from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

