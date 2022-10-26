2,310 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Insperity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Insperity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Insperity by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Insperity by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,643 shares of company stock worth $6,961,572. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.79.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

