2,731 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

