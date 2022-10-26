34,400 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 3.1 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.92. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

