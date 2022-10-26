3,554 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 20.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $120.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

