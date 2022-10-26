3,651 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SEE opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

