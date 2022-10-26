37Protocol (37C) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $570.42 Million

37Protocol (37C) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. 37Protocol has a total market cap of $570.42 million and $69,557.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 37Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 37Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00003712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 37Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,280.13 or 0.30480942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011905 BTC.

About 37Protocol

37Protocol was first traded on July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official website is 37protocol.org. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

37Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 37Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 37Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 37Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 37Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 37Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.