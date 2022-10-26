6,465 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,473,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,939,000 after acquiring an additional 91,182 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 930,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,049,000 after acquiring an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 819,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 317,826 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Alteryx Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AYX stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. The business had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.