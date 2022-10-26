6,761 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,075,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $3,715,000.

MOO stock opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

