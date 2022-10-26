851 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

