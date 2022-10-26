Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

