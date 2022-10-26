ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.