Ace Cash (ACEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $14,975.00

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Ace Cash has a market cap of $137.17 million and $14,975.00 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ace Cash has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003577 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.68582985 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

