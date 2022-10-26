Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,181,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,072,000 after acquiring an additional 285,161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,040,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,385,000 after acquiring an additional 155,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

WMS stock opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.88. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at $517,792,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

