Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Stock Up 3.3 %

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.29.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.32 and a 200-day moving average of $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.68. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

