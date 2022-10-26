Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 16,201 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

