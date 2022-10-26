Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

